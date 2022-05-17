Landshare Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $44,105.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,898.64 or 0.99990804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00106825 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,806,706 coins and its circulating supply is 2,249,088 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

