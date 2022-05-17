LCX (LCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $561,152.00

LCX (LCX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $561,152.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,101,119 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

