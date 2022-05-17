Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,390 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.