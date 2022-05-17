Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

