Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,346 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

