Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,046.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,188.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

