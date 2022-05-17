Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.