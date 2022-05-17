Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CONMED by 238.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

