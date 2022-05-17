Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $198.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.84. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

