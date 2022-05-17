Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

