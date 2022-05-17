Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

