Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

