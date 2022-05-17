Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

