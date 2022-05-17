Lexington Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,679,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,897,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 23.3% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lexington Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNB stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 982,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,261. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
