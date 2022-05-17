Lexington Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,679,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,897,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 23.3% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lexington Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 982,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,261. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

