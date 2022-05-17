Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,317,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

