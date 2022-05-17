Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

