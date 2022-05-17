Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LTRPA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

