Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.04-$6.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.54 EPS.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,068. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

