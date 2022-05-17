Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Up to $48.24

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $51.98. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 7,565 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.