Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 6,146 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

