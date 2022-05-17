Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.