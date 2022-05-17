Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 2,060 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

