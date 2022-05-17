Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

VRSK stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

