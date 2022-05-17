Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

