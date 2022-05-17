Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $320.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.11. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.57.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

