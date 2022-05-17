Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

