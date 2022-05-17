Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

