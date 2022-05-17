Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

