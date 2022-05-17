LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,712.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.