Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 330,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,786. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

