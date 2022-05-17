Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $215.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Livent posted sales of $102.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $826.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $897.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.80 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 86.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 2,754,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,799. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

