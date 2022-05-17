LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

LiveVox stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth about $13,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

