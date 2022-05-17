LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $33,210.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

LMP Automotive stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

