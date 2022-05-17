London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 0.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.61 and last traded at $87.85. Approximately 9,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

