Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.21 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.99 or 1.00069826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.