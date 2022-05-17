LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Update

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LSLPF remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

