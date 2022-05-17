LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Update

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of LSLPF remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
