Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

