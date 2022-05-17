Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 377,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

