Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 3,287 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 17th, Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,296. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

