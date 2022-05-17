Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

