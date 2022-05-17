Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.