M28 Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,765,588 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,765,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,000. Wave Life Sciences accounts for about 9.2% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned 6.40% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 707,924 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,316 shares of company stock worth $241,158. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 352,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

