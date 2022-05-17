Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 808,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,047. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

