MAI Capital Management Buys 445 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,257 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.64. 1,595,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,546. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.41 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

