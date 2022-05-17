MAI Capital Management Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $239.58. 893,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.17. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.