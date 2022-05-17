MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 18,435,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,937,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

