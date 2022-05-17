MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $67,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.67. The company had a trading volume of 527,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.