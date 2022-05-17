ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $96.00. 12,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 294,854 shares.The stock last traded at $94.39 and had previously closed at $94.29.

MANT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

