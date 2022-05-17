MANTRA DAO Trading 32.1% Lower This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $2.34 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 465,248,038 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

