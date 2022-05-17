Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.32. The firm has a market cap of C$43.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

