Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.32. The company has a market cap of C$43.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

